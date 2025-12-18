Murphy to receive further treatment for benign pituitary tumor

Third District Congressman Greg Murphy says he will soon undergo follow-up treatment related to surgery he had in 2024 for a benign pituitary tumor.

Murphy, who has represented eastern North Carolina since 2019, emphasized transparency in sharing the update. He noted that his initial surgery and recovery went smoothly, but additional care is now needed.

The Congressman said he expects to rejoin colleagues after the Christmas break and continue his work on healthcare and other priorities. He also asked for prayers and privacy for his family during this time.

Murphy has filed to run for reelection.