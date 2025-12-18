© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Murphy to receive further treatment for benign pituitary tumor

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:17 AM EST
North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy has been diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his skull and will need surgery to have it removed.
The Office of Congressman Greg Murphy
File: North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his skull in 2024, and had surgery to have it removed.

Third District Congressman Greg Murphy says he will soon undergo follow-up treatment related to surgery he had in 2024 for a benign pituitary tumor.

Murphy, who has represented eastern North Carolina since 2019, emphasized transparency in sharing the update. He noted that his initial surgery and recovery went smoothly, but additional care is now needed.

The Congressman said he expects to rejoin colleagues after the Christmas break and continue his work on healthcare and other priorities. He also asked for prayers and privacy for his family during this time.

Murphy has filed to run for reelection.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston