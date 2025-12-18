Company admits to knowingly discharging harmful chemicals, including tert-Butyl alcohol, into the Cape Fear River

American Distillation, based in Navassa, pled guilty this month to violating the Clean Water Act by knowingly discharging harmful chemicals, including tert-Butyl alcohol, into the Cape Fear River.

The company’s owner, Andrew J. Simmons, Jr., and former manager Barry Darnell White also face charges in connection with the illegal dumping.

Prosecutors say the chemicals were deliberately released to cut costs.

The Cape Fear River provides drinking water to communities and supports critical habitats, making the pollution particularly significant.

The case underscores ongoing environmental concerns in North Carolina, where chemical contamination — including PFAS and GenX linked to DuPont/Chemours — has drawn widespread attention.