© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Company admits to knowingly discharging harmful chemicals, including tert-Butyl alcohol, into the Cape Fear River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:58 AM EST
American Distillation

American Distillation, based in Navassa, pled guilty this month to violating the Clean Water Act by knowingly discharging harmful chemicals, including tert-Butyl alcohol, into the Cape Fear River.

The company’s owner, Andrew J. Simmons, Jr., and former manager Barry Darnell White also face charges in connection with the illegal dumping.

Prosecutors say the chemicals were deliberately released to cut costs.

The Cape Fear River provides drinking water to communities and supports critical habitats, making the pollution particularly significant.

The case underscores ongoing environmental concerns in North Carolina, where chemical contamination — including PFAS and GenX linked to DuPont/Chemours — has drawn widespread attention.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston