Bertie County pastor has been indicted on child sex charges dating back 30 years

A Bertie County pastor has been indicted on child sex charges.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin says 77 year old Pastor James Watford of Powellsville was arrested on child sex charges dating back to 1995.

Watford, formerly of New Roundtree Temple Church of God in Christ, has since stepped down from his role.

He faces two counts of felony statutory sex offense involving a 13to 15 year old, two counts of first degree kidnapping, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Investigators began looking into the allegations in June.

Watford is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.