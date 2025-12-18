© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Bertie County pastor has been indicted on child sex charges dating back 30 years

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:53 AM EST
Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin says 77 year old Pastor James Watford of Powellsville was arrested on child sex charges dating back to 1995. Watford, formerly of New Roundtree Temple Church of God in Christ, has since stepped down from his role.
Bertie County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin says 77 year old Pastor James Watford of Powellsville was arrested on child sex charges dating back to 1995. Watford, formerly of New Roundtree Temple Church of God in Christ, has since stepped down from his role.

A Bertie County pastor has been indicted on child sex charges.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin says 77 year old Pastor James Watford of Powellsville was arrested on child sex charges dating back to 1995.

Watford, formerly of New Roundtree Temple Church of God in Christ, has since stepped down from his role.

He faces two counts of felony statutory sex offense involving a 13to 15 year old, two counts of first degree kidnapping, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Investigators began looking into the allegations in June.

Watford is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston