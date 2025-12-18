© 2025 Public Radio East
30 candidates have filed to run for WS/FCS Board of Education

By Amy Diaz
Published December 18, 2025 at 4:24 PM EST
WS/FCS Education Building
WFDD File photo
WS/FCS Education Building

Thirty candidates have filed to run for nine seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

The interest comes as the school district and current board members continue to face scrutiny over a months-long financial crisis that began with a $46 million deficit.

So far, six of the nine incumbents have filed for reelection: Democrats Richard Watts, Alex Bohannon and Trevonia Brown-Gaither, and Republicans Susan Miller, Robert Barr and Steve Wood.

Democrats outnumber Republicans running for the three at-large and two District 1 seats. The opposite is true in the District 2 race, where four members are elected.

The filing period ends Friday at noon. North Carolina’s primary is March 3.
