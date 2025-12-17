Phone scams: 'Tis the season to be alert

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam this holiday season that uses the names of local officers.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says recent callers have impersonated Captain Dwayne Little. They inform targeted individuals that they missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest unless they comply.

"They'll say, 'Here's what I need for you to do in order to avoid us placing you under arrest,' says Kimbrough. "'I need for you to go get a gift card, place X amount of money on it.' They'll start at $4,000. If you can't do that, we'll take payments and increments. And they'll drop the number based on what you say you can afford to pay."

In these situations, Kimbrough cautions against providing payment in any amount or personal information.

Kimbrough says older individuals are often targeted and adds that his office or the police department will never call with arrest threats or demands for money.

