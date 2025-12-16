State Supreme Court declines to review Sunday hunting restrictions

The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to review a challenge to Sunday hunting restrictions, leaving current laws in place.

Plaintiff Tim Oates argued that limits on Sunday hunting—such as bans during church hours and near places of worship—violated the state’s constitutional right to hunt and fish, added in 2018.

In April 2025, the Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the restrictions, saying lawmakers can regulate hunting for public welfare, like preserving peace for non-hunters. The Supreme Court’s December decision not to hear the case means those rules remain unchanged.

Sunday hunting restrictions, including the 9:30 AM–12:30 PM ban and limits near churches, still stand.