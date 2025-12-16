Samaritan Ministries marks National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day

This Sunday is the winter solstice — the longest night of the year. It’s also National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.

The Homeless Persons Memorial Service is a celebration of life meant to honor and remember individuals who died while experiencing homelessness. In Winston-Salem, Samaritan Ministries will be the gathering place for reflection through prayer and music.

"So often, people who are experiencing homelessness are invisible to others," said Samaritan Ministries Executive Director Jan Kelly. "And when they pass away, a lot of times there are not family members to remember them. There may not be a celebration of life, and we just want to take this time to honor their lives."

She adds that the service is also meant as a reminder for the community to keep working to ensure that people have a place to live. The Homeless Persons Memorial Service takes place this Monday at 2 p.m. at Samaritan Ministries in Winston-Salem.

The soup kitchen and 70-bed shelter for males 18 and up are open 365 days a year.

