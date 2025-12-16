NC senator’s bill would expand short-term, limited-duration health insurance

Republican U.S. Senators Ted Budd and Ted Cruz have introduced the COMPETE Act, aimed at expanding short-term, limited-duration health insurance.

The bill would amend the Public Health Service Act to allow longer coverage periods and guarantee renewals, giving consumers more flexibility.

Budd said the goal is to make healthcare more affordable and flexible by increasing choice and lowering premiums.

Cruz added that the bill would “restore options and promote competition,” countering what they call Obamacare’s limits on consumer choice.

The COMPETE Act is backed by groups like Americans for Prosperity, the Foundation for Government Accountability, and Heritage Action, who argue it will give families access to cheaper, more customizable coverage.