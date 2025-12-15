New Bern mourns The Music Man

Howard Matthews, known as New Bern’s beloved “Music Man,” died on Friday.

Matthews was a familiar sight downtown, often strumming his guitar and singing outside Baker’s Kitchen on Middle Street.

In March, after an unprovoked assault, the community rallied around him—showing just how loved he was.

Mayor Jeffrey Odham shared: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn Howard. If you’ve ever been downtown, you’ve likely seen him playing with a smile that will be missed. Rest in peace.”

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral and burial expenses.