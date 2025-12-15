New Bern mourns The Music Man

© 2025 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 15, 2025 at 10:33 AM EST
GoFundMe
Howard Matthews, known as New Bern’s beloved “Music Man,” died on Friday.

Matthews was a familiar sight downtown, often strumming his guitar and singing outside Baker’s Kitchen on Middle Street.

In March, after an unprovoked assault, the community rallied around him—showing just how loved he was.

Mayor Jeffrey Odham shared: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn Howard. If you’ve ever been downtown, you’ve likely seen him playing with a smile that will be missed. Rest in peace.”

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral and burial expenses.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
