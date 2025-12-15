Major Jacksonville intersection closed after sewage leak

About 129,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Scales Creek in Jacksonville after a sewer main broke on Highway 24/Lejeune Boulevard.

Officials with the City of Jacksonville said the break happened Saturday, and crews worked through the evening and will continue repairs over the next few days.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced the intersection is closed, with detours in place. It’s expected to reopen at 5 p.m. December 22.

The Division of Water Resources was notified and is reviewing the sewage leak.

