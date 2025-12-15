Major Jacksonville intersection closed after sewage leak

© 2025 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 15, 2025 at 10:19 AM EST
About 129,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Scales Creek in Jacksonville after a sewer main broke on Highway 24/Lejeune Boulevard.

Officials with the City of Jacksonville said the break happened Saturday, and crews worked through the evening and will continue repairs over the next few days.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced the intersection is closed, with detours in place. It’s expected to reopen at 5 p.m. December 22.

The Division of Water Resources was notified and is reviewing the sewage leak.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
