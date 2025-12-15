Judge blocks Trump administration’s attempt to end a disaster-preparedness grant program

A federal judge in Massachusetts has blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end a disaster-preparedness grant program, protecting millions in funding for North Carolina projects.

Judge Richard Stearns ruled FEMA lacked authority to shut down the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program without Congress.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson joined more than 20 states in suing after FEMA announced in April it was ending BRIC—a move that would have cut $225 million for storm-resiliency projects statewide.

Jackson said towns “did everything FEMA asked” and were mid-project when funding was pulled.

Local impacts include $1.1M to elevate buildings in Pollocksville; $3M for a flood-prevention ditch in Maysville; $9M for drainage and stream restoration in Greenville; and $300,000 an assessment of Duffyfield Canal in New Bern.

The ruling means those grants—and others—could move forward as planned.