Jacksonville toddler found submerged in a water filled container died at the hospital

The search for a missing toddler ended tragically last Thursday when the 16-month-old boy was found unresponsive in a container of water.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputies were called around 4:30 p.m. to a home on Old Timber Road, southeast of Jacksonville. Shortly after arriving, they found the child submerged on the front porch and began lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived.

He was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released his name, and the cause of death is still under review.