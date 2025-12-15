© 2025 Public Radio East
Jacksonville toddler found submerged in a water filled container died at the hospital

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 15, 2025 at 10:52 AM EST
The search for a missing toddler ended tragically last Thursday when the 16-month-old boy was found unresponsive in a container of water.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Deputies were called around 4:30 p.m. to a home on Old Timber Road, southeast of Jacksonville. Shortly after arriving, they found the child submerged on the front porch and began lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived.

He was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released his name, and the cause of death is still under review.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
