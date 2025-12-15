Fire destroys Beaufort home listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Fire damaged the historic Duncan House on Front Street in Beaufort early this (Monday) morning.

Officials with the Town of Beaufort said crews battled cold, windy conditions with help from neighboring departments and brought the fire under control.

Mayor Sharon Harker called the situation heartbreaking and said she’s grateful no lives were lost, but the damage to a home with such deep family and historic meaning is significant.

The home was unoccupied when the fire started at about 6:30 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation.