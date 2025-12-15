© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Fire destroys Beaufort home listed on the National Register of Historic Places

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 15, 2025 at 2:02 PM EST
Town of Beaufort
The property is registered on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of only 11 properties in North Carolina designated as Statewide Properties of Significance, a special legislative designation per North Carolina General Statute 160D-949C. This well-known local historical landmark was originally built in sections beginning in the 1700’s.

Fire damaged the historic Duncan House on Front Street in Beaufort early this (Monday) morning.

Officials with the Town of Beaufort said crews battled cold, windy conditions with help from neighboring departments and brought the fire under control.

Mayor Sharon Harker called the situation heartbreaking and said she’s grateful no lives were lost, but the damage to a home with such deep family and historic meaning is significant.

The home was unoccupied when the fire started at about 6:30 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
