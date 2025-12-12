© 2025 Public Radio East
Wawa coming to Morehead City

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 12, 2025 at 6:05 AM EST

Morehead City officials said a popular convenience store with a cult following nationwide is being built on Highway 70 near the Highway 24 intersection.

Site preparation is already underway for the new Wawa location; construction is expected to start in the middle of next year, and be completed by late 2026 or early 2027.

The chain is known for its fresh, made-to-order foods, especially hoagies, as well as extensive coffee options, clean facilities, and friendly service.

Wawa began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey, switched gears to milk production at the end of the 19th century – until home milk delivery fell out of favor; the first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964.

Its name and logo come from the Ojibwe word for the Canadian goose.
Annette Weston
An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations.
