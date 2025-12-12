Wawa coming to Morehead City

Morehead City officials said a popular convenience store with a cult following nationwide is being built on Highway 70 near the Highway 24 intersection.

Site preparation is already underway for the new Wawa location; construction is expected to start in the middle of next year, and be completed by late 2026 or early 2027.

The chain is known for its fresh, made-to-order foods, especially hoagies, as well as extensive coffee options, clean facilities, and friendly service.

Wawa began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey, switched gears to milk production at the end of the 19th century – until home milk delivery fell out of favor; the first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964.

Its name and logo come from the Ojibwe word for the Canadian goose.