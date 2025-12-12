State advisory council highlights positive impacts of cell phone-free classrooms

Gov. Josh Stein’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being is highlighting the positive impacts of cell-phone-free classrooms.

Back in July, the state passed House Bill 959, requiring all North Carolina public school districts to restrict the use of phones during instructional time.

The deadline was January of 2026, but according to the advisory council’s report, the majority of school systems have already updated their policies. And they’re seeing positive results: increased social interactions, better academic outcomes and fewer disciplinary concerns.

Annie Goldberg, a counselor in Alamance County, talked about the impact of the policy changes in her district in the council’s video report.

“We have seen a decrease in the amount of peer-to-peer conflict and drama that goes on throughout the school day because students don't have access to their phones," she said. "They can focus on their schoolwork and focus on having positive peer interactions throughout the day.”

A press release from the Governor’s office says North Carolina is one of 32 states to restrict the use of cell phones in school.