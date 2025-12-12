© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Significant funding for ENC installations, pay raise for service members included in defense spending bill

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:57 AM EST
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

The defense spending bill that was recently approved by the U.S. House includes a significant amount of funding for eastern North Carolina installations and a pay raise for service members.

Congressman Greg Murphy said North Carolina is home to some of the nation's finest warfighters, including those serving at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point and New River, who will significantly benefit from the nearly $245 million allocated to area bases.

The bill enacts a 3.8% pay raise for all service members. It also prohibits the retirement of F-15E Strike Eagles at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. The divestment would have eliminated hundreds of jobs, which Murphy said would have harmed the regional economy.

The legislation also requires all military promotions, accessions, and command decisions to be based on individual merit and demonstrated performance, rather than race, ethnicity, or sex.
The U.S. Senate is scheduled to take up the legislation next week.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston