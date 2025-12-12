Significant funding for ENC installations, pay raise for service members included in defense spending bill

The defense spending bill that was recently approved by the U.S. House includes a significant amount of funding for eastern North Carolina installations and a pay raise for service members.

Congressman Greg Murphy said North Carolina is home to some of the nation's finest warfighters, including those serving at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Stations Cherry Point and New River, who will significantly benefit from the nearly $245 million allocated to area bases.

The bill enacts a 3.8% pay raise for all service members. It also prohibits the retirement of F-15E Strike Eagles at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. The divestment would have eliminated hundreds of jobs, which Murphy said would have harmed the regional economy.

The legislation also requires all military promotions, accessions, and command decisions to be based on individual merit and demonstrated performance, rather than race, ethnicity, or sex.

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to take up the legislation next week.