© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

RiverRun International Film Festival names new executive director

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:28 PM EST
Michael Morin
Courtesy RiverRun International Film Festival
Michael Morin

The RiverRun International Film Festival has named writer and producer Michael Morin as its new executive director. He succeeds Rob Davis, who retired at the end of 2024 after eight years in the role.

Morin most recently helped lead the Slamdance Film Festival, overseeing attendance growth and a major move.

In a statement, Morin said he’s “committed to working collaboratively across the region to ensure RiverRun grows boldly and vibrantly.”

The Winston-Salem-based festival welcomed 10,000 attendees this year. The 2026 event is scheduled for April 17th through the 25th.