NC large animal veterinarians eligible to apply for up to $25,000 to help support their practice

Published December 12, 2025 at 5:59 AM EST
Large animal veterinarians in North Carolina are eligible to apply for up to $25,000 to help support their practice.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said the funding is available to veterinarians who practice in one of the 70 North Carolina counties with a population of 100,000 or fewer and that spend 30% or more of their time caring for large animals.

The money can be used for repayment of educational loans related to a veterinary degree, to purchase equipment or technology for use in their practice or any additional uses the advisory committee determines is appropriate.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said, “The field of large animal medicine is in dire need of assistance due to many reasons such as the high student loan debt, slim profit margins and equipment costs.”

He added that has deterred many promising vet students from going into the specialized field of large animal medicine.

The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2026.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
