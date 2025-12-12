NC large animal veterinarians eligible to apply for up to $25,000 to help support their practice

Large animal veterinarians in North Carolina are eligible to apply for up to $25,000 to help support their practice.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said the funding is available to veterinarians who practice in one of the 70 North Carolina counties with a population of 100,000 or fewer and that spend 30% or more of their time caring for large animals.

The money can be used for repayment of educational loans related to a veterinary degree, to purchase equipment or technology for use in their practice or any additional uses the advisory committee determines is appropriate.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said, “The field of large animal medicine is in dire need of assistance due to many reasons such as the high student loan debt, slim profit margins and equipment costs.”

He added that has deterred many promising vet students from going into the specialized field of large animal medicine.

The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2026.