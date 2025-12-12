ENC Congressman's bills would help strengthen rural communities and support family farms

An eastern North Carolina congressman has introduced two bills intended to help strengthen rural communities.

Congressman Don Davis said the Rural Uplift and Revitalization Assistance Act and Farm Transitions Act are designed to help rural communities build long-term capacity and ensure younger farmers can carry on agricultural traditions.

The Rural Uplift and Revitalization Assistance Act allows the United States Department of Agriculture to provide technical assistance to strengthen local capacity and improve access to rural development programs.

The Farm Transitions Act of 2025 will require the Commission on Farm Transitions to complete its report with recommendations to help farms transition from one generation of ownership to the next.

Issues covered in that study include identifying barriers to transferring land and agricultural assets to next-generation producers; examining the effectiveness of current agricultural asset transfer strategies and programs; and identifying barriers that include the availability of land, credit, apprenticeships, business training, and technical assistance.

Davis said the work is critical to the long-term success of eastern North Carolina and rural communities nationwide.