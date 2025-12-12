© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

ENC Congressman's bills would help strengthen rural communities and support family farms

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 12, 2025 at 6:03 AM EST
Congressman Don Davis and Bob Etheridge, USDA FSA, inspecting corn at Varnell Farm.
Office of Congressman Don Davis
File: Congressman Don Davis and Bob Etheridge, USDA FSA, inspecting corn at Varnell Farm.

An eastern North Carolina congressman has introduced two bills intended to help strengthen rural communities.

Congressman Don Davis said the Rural Uplift and Revitalization Assistance Act and Farm Transitions Act are designed to help rural communities build long-term capacity and ensure younger farmers can carry on agricultural traditions.

The Rural Uplift and Revitalization Assistance Act allows the United States Department of Agriculture to provide technical assistance to strengthen local capacity and improve access to rural development programs.

The Farm Transitions Act of 2025 will require the Commission on Farm Transitions to complete its report with recommendations to help farms transition from one generation of ownership to the next.

Issues covered in that study include identifying barriers to transferring land and agricultural assets to next-generation producers; examining the effectiveness of current agricultural asset transfer strategies and programs; and identifying barriers that include the availability of land, credit, apprenticeships, business training, and technical assistance.

Davis said the work is critical to the long-term success of eastern North Carolina and rural communities nationwide.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston