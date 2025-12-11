© 2025 Public Radio East
Proposed legislation would update the way the Department of Veterans Affairs manages its research

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:26 AM EST
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

A North Carolina lawmaker has introduced a bill that would update the way the Department of Veterans Affairs manages its research, making sure veterans get the timely, effective care they deserve without unnecessary delays.

Congressman Greg Murphy said the VA Research Reform Act will be part of a larger reauthorization effort to update several VA programs, many of which haven’t seen a comprehensive review in decades.

Murhpy said the VA does some of the most important medical research in the country, but it’s held back by slow processes, a lack of coordination, and outdated systems, and the legislation will help modernize the way research is managed, “Cutting through red tape so veterans get faster access to the latest treatments.”

The act will establish a single system to track all VA research projects, funding, and results and introduce a tiered review process based on project risk, set national approval timelines, and give the Office of Research and Development the power to speed up approvals when needed.

The legislation also sets aside funds to put high-impact research findings into practice, and requires forecasts and implementation plans for major research proposals to ensure they line up with veterans’ needs and are ready to be put into action quickly.
