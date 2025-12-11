© 2025 Public Radio East
Plane built by students to be unveiled at 122nd anniversary of first flight

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:02 AM EST
Next week, Wright Brothers National Memorial will celebrate the 122nd anniversary of the first powered, controlled, heavier-than-air flight.

Organizers said this year’s celebration features several historic moments; the First Flight Society will posthumously induct William P. Lear, founder of LearJet, into its Paul E. Garber Shrine.

They will also unveil a plane built by First Flight High School students -- the school’s first completed aircraft, and only the second airplane ever constructed on this historic site.

The project began in 2023 as part of the school’s Aviation Program.

The day will include demonstrations with a replica 1903 Wright Flyer and exploring the Wright Brothers Monument lower atrium. The December 17 event begins at 8:30 a.m., and in honor of the occasion, park entrance fees will be waived.
