Plane built by students to be unveiled at 122nd anniversary of first flight

Next week, Wright Brothers National Memorial will celebrate the 122nd anniversary of the first powered, controlled, heavier-than-air flight.

Organizers said this year’s celebration features several historic moments; the First Flight Society will posthumously induct William P. Lear, founder of LearJet, into its Paul E. Garber Shrine.

They will also unveil a plane built by First Flight High School students -- the school’s first completed aircraft, and only the second airplane ever constructed on this historic site.

The project began in 2023 as part of the school’s Aviation Program.

Wright Brothers National Memorial For the past two years, students from neighboring First Flight High School have been working diligently on building an operational plane at Wright Brothers National Memorial, signifying the first successful build of a flyable plane since the Wright Brothers in 1903.

The day will include demonstrations with a replica 1903 Wright Flyer and exploring the Wright Brothers Monument lower atrium. The December 17 event begins at 8:30 a.m., and in honor of the occasion, park entrance fees will be waived.