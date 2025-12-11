© 2025 Public Radio East
Newly opened Regional Law Center-East aboard Camp Lejeune replaces facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:11 AM EST
The Regional Law Center East Legal Services Complex is located on Holcomb Boulevard, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 4, 2025. The new regional law center marks a major modernization effort that improves operational efficiency by housing legal support functions in one building and restores legal capabilities displaced by Hurricane Florence across MCB Camp Lejeune.
Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres
/
U.S. Marine Corps Installations East
Last week at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, there was a ribbon cutting for the brand-new Regional Law Center-East, which was built to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence.

The center, previously known as Legal Services Support Section East, now brings together all sorts of legal services, personnel, and functions that used to be scattered throughout the base.

The new building houses everything from prosecutorial duties and court reporting to post-trial reviews, civil processing, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney operations—all under one roof. Brigadier General Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr. highlighted that having timely and effective legal services is crucial for military readiness.

While most legal services are now conveniently located in this new facility, routine legal assistance—like wills, powers of attorney, and family law support—will still be available in Building 66. That way, Marines, Sailors, and their families can easily access the help they need for everyday legal matters.
Annette Weston
