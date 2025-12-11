Newly opened Regional Law Center-East aboard Camp Lejeune replaces facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence

Last week at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, there was a ribbon cutting for the brand-new Regional Law Center-East, which was built to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence.

The center, previously known as Legal Services Support Section East, now brings together all sorts of legal services, personnel, and functions that used to be scattered throughout the base.

The new building houses everything from prosecutorial duties and court reporting to post-trial reviews, civil processing, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney operations—all under one roof. Brigadier General Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr. highlighted that having timely and effective legal services is crucial for military readiness.

While most legal services are now conveniently located in this new facility, routine legal assistance—like wills, powers of attorney, and family law support—will still be available in Building 66. That way, Marines, Sailors, and their families can easily access the help they need for everyday legal matters.