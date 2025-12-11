© 2025 Public Radio East
New cement facility at Morehead City port to handle five times the volume, make process cleaner and more efficient.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:24 AM EST
Silvi Materials is building a large, modern cement import terminal at the Port of Morehead City.
Silvi Materials is building a large, modern cement import terminal at the Port of Morehead City.

The new facility will feature two 100,000-ton domes for cement and slag, plus round-the-clock rail and truck access to serve the Southeast.

“Our expansion into Morehead City marks an exciting new chapter for Silvi Cement and represents a significant investment in the region,” said Laurence J. Silvi II, Co-President of Silvi Materials. “We’re proud to collaborate with NC Ports on this important project and bring new jobs and economic opportunity to the community. The Morehead City terminal will increase the reliability and reach of our cement supply throughout the Southeast, and we look forward to supporting the continued growth of this rapidly developing market.”

The terminal will handle at least five times the volume of the port’s current cement operations, while also making the process cleaner and more efficient.

“This significant investment underscores Silvi’s commitment to our growing region and market,” said Brian E. Clark, Executive Director, North Carolina Ports. “Once complete, the new import terminal will enhance the supply chain for construction materials throughout the Southeast while supporting job creation and overall economic vitality in Morehead City and beyond.”

Construction is underway, and a temporary rail loadout is already operational. The terminal is expected to open in late 2027.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
