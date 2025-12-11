New cement facility at Morehead City port to handle five times the volume, make process cleaner and more efficient.

Silvi Materials is building a large, modern cement import terminal at the Port of Morehead City.

The new facility will feature two 100,000-ton domes for cement and slag, plus round-the-clock rail and truck access to serve the Southeast.

“Our expansion into Morehead City marks an exciting new chapter for Silvi Cement and represents a significant investment in the region,” said Laurence J. Silvi II, Co-President of Silvi Materials. “We’re proud to collaborate with NC Ports on this important project and bring new jobs and economic opportunity to the community. The Morehead City terminal will increase the reliability and reach of our cement supply throughout the Southeast, and we look forward to supporting the continued growth of this rapidly developing market.”

The terminal will handle at least five times the volume of the port’s current cement operations, while also making the process cleaner and more efficient.

“This significant investment underscores Silvi’s commitment to our growing region and market,” said Brian E. Clark, Executive Director, North Carolina Ports. “Once complete, the new import terminal will enhance the supply chain for construction materials throughout the Southeast while supporting job creation and overall economic vitality in Morehead City and beyond.”

Construction is underway, and a temporary rail loadout is already operational. The terminal is expected to open in late 2027.