N.C. Congressman's bill intended to safeguard the state’s port communities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:18 AM EST
North Carolina Ports

An eastern North Carolina congressman has introduced a bill meant to safeguard the state’s port communities.

Congressman David Rouzer said the Atlantic Coast Shipping Safety Act requires the Coast Guard to establish clear, enforceable minimum widths for maritime navigation routes.

For years, Rouzer said shippers, tug and barge operators, fishermen, offshore energy developers, and coastal communities have raised concerns about growing congestion and competing uses along the Atlantic Coast, and the legislation responds to these concerns by establishing firm timelines and standards so the final routes reflect both navigational safety and the realities of a busier Atlantic Coast.

The act, he said, provides much needed certainty to mariners, ports, and coastal communities up and down the coast.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
