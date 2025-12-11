© 2025 Public Radio East
N.C. Congressman urges National Security Advisor Marco Rubio to review vetting process of Afghan nationals.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:29 AM EST
Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd says North Carolinians are among the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
Screenshot of Budd's floor speech.
/
Senator Ted Budd's YouTube channel
File: Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd

A North Carolina U.S. Senator and member of the Senate Intelligence Committee has signed on to a letter to National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, urging him to review the vetting process of Afghan nationals.

Republican Senator Ted Budd said the failed vetting process of Afghan nationals following the August 2021 withdrawal resulted in security threats toward American servicemen and citizens.

In the letter, the Senators urged Rubio to take immediate action to prevent future attacks on American servicemen and citizens, including locating any evacuees discovered to have significant security concerns, and immediate removal of such evacuees from the United States back to Afghanistan or other third countries, as appropriate.

Full text of the letter is available HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette Weston
