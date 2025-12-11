N.C. Congressman urges National Security Advisor Marco Rubio to review vetting process of Afghan nationals.

A North Carolina U.S. Senator and member of the Senate Intelligence Committee has signed on to a letter to National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, urging him to review the vetting process of Afghan nationals.

Republican Senator Ted Budd said the failed vetting process of Afghan nationals following the August 2021 withdrawal resulted in security threats toward American servicemen and citizens.

In the letter, the Senators urged Rubio to take immediate action to prevent future attacks on American servicemen and citizens, including locating any evacuees discovered to have significant security concerns, and immediate removal of such evacuees from the United States back to Afghanistan or other third countries, as appropriate.

Full text of the letter is available HERE.