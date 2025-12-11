ECU professor awarded grant to develop environmentally friendly marine paint

An East Carolina University professor has received a $700,000 grant to develop environmentally friendly marine paint that prevents buildup of algae, barnacles and sludge without relying on toxic substances.

Dr. Robert Hughes is an associate professor in the Department of Chemistry, and received the NCInnovation research grant for his project, “Cleaner, Safer Coatings for Marine and Industrial Equipment.”

By reducing drag and improving cleanliness, he said the coatings can help vessels operate more efficiently and minimize environmental impact. Hughes said, “This project could benefit the industry and the people of eastern NC.”

Over the next two years, Hughes will use the grant funds to advance the technology that will support the development, evaluation and commercial readiness of environmentally friendly marine and industrial paint.