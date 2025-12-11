© 2025 Public Radio East
ECU professor awarded grant to develop environmentally friendly marine paint

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:21 AM EST
ECU News Services

An East Carolina University professor has received a $700,000 grant to develop environmentally friendly marine paint that prevents buildup of algae, barnacles and sludge without relying on toxic substances.

Dr. Robert Hughes is an associate professor in the Department of Chemistry, and received the NCInnovation research grant for his project, “Cleaner, Safer Coatings for Marine and Industrial Equipment.”

By reducing drag and improving cleanliness, he said the coatings can help vessels operate more efficiently and minimize environmental impact. Hughes said, “This project could benefit the industry and the people of eastern NC.”

Over the next two years, Hughes will use the grant funds to advance the technology that will support the development, evaluation and commercial readiness of environmentally friendly marine and industrial paint.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
