Poll shows NC voters support Sunday voting during the early voting period, voting sites on college campuses

Regardless of political party, age, or race, North Carolina voters favor broad voting access that includes Sunday voting during the early voting period and placing voting sites on college campuses.

The survey conducted by a Republican-leaning polling firm comes as many county boards of elections finalize their early voting locations and schedules for the 2026 primary election.

A strong majority – 74% of voters – support providing in-person voting on Sundays during the early voting period, as is currently allowed in North Carolina. Just 20% oppose Sunday voting.

Meanwhile, 79% of voters support placing early voting sites on college campuses or at locations easily accessible to college student voters, which has been shown to increase turnout among student voters. Just 16% oppose having sites accessible to college students.

"The fact is, common-sense policies like same-day registration, Sunday voting, and having polling places accessible for college students work well for voters of all parties. North Carolina should protect these successful and popular pro-voter policies." Bob Phillips, Executive Director of Common Cause North Carolina.

The survey was conducted by Opinion Diagnostics, and commissioned by the nonpartisan voting rights organization Common Cause North Carolina.

The survey of 671 registered North Carolina voters was conducted Sept. 15-17, 2025 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8%.