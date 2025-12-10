Ownership of Spirit AeroSystems in Kinston switches to Airbus

Airbus and Boeing are splitting their acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, which means Airbus now owns the former Spirit AeroSystems site in Kinston.

A350 fuselage sections are manufactured at the eastern North Carolina site, and officials said the company’s goal is to acquire industrial assets that will improve its commercial aircraft programs.

Several Spirit manufacturers across Europe will also be owned by Airbus.

Airbus received $439 million in compensation, and will also accept payments to settle liabilities under the purchase agreements.