Sleet and slippery roads aren't the only worry as winter approaches; respiratory viruses are also a concern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 8, 2025 at 6:05 AM EST
3D print of a SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—virus particle. The virus surface (blue) is covered with spike proteins (red) that enable the virus to enter and infect human cells. The spikes on the surface of coronaviruses give this virus family its name – corona, which is Latin for “crown,” and most any coronavirus will have a crown-like appearance.
National Institutes of Health
Fall is waning in eastern North Carolina, and some parts of the region are bracing for a wintery mix of weather; more than chilly temperatures and slippery commutes, the season can bring other unwelcome conditions. Officials with East Carolina University Health Systems said there is an uptick in respiratory viruses locally and across the state.

For many, these viruses are a temporary inconvenience, but Dr. Jacob Pierce, medical director of infection prevention at ECU Health, said for others, especially young children, older adults, pregnant people and those with chronic health conditions, they can lead to severe illness.

Pierce said vaccines remain the most powerful defense against severe illness, and the 2025-26 COVID-19 and flu vaccines are now available.

Thanks to a recent Standing Order from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, a prescription is not required to get vaccinated, and adults 65 and older, as well as those aged 18 to 64 with high-risk health conditions, can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies without a prescription.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston