Sleet and slippery roads aren't the only worry as winter approaches; respiratory viruses are also a concern

Fall is waning in eastern North Carolina, and some parts of the region are bracing for a wintery mix of weather; more than chilly temperatures and slippery commutes, the season can bring other unwelcome conditions. Officials with East Carolina University Health Systems said there is an uptick in respiratory viruses locally and across the state.

For many, these viruses are a temporary inconvenience, but Dr. Jacob Pierce, medical director of infection prevention at ECU Health, said for others, especially young children, older adults, pregnant people and those with chronic health conditions, they can lead to severe illness.

Pierce said vaccines remain the most powerful defense against severe illness, and the 2025-26 COVID-19 and flu vaccines are now available.

Thanks to a recent Standing Order from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, a prescription is not required to get vaccinated, and adults 65 and older, as well as those aged 18 to 64 with high-risk health conditions, can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies without a prescription.