© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Plaintiffs in Camp Lejeune water contamination case cannot use vapor intrusion to demonstrate cause of illnesses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:46 AM EST
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

The judges overseeing the Camp Lejeune toxic water cases have barred those injured by the years long water contamination from presenting evidence that some were sickened by vapor intrusion while living or working aboard the base.

Vapor intrusion occurs when volatile chemicals in contaminated shallow groundwater evaporate and move upward through the soil into the indoor air of overlying or nearby buildings.
The same volatile organic compounds that contaminated the drinking water at Camp Lejeune, like trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylene are of concern for vapor intrusion.

The drinking water at Camp Lejeune was found to be contaminated by industrial solvents and other chemicals from the 1950s through the 80s, and the CDC found more than a million people may have been exposed.
Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry
The drinking water at Camp Lejeune was found to be contaminated by industrial solvents and other chemicals from the 1950s through the 80s, and the CDC found more than a million people may have been exposed.

The judges overseeing the Camp Lejeune water contamination litigation rules that vapor intrusion claims cannot be argued because the Camp Lejeune Justice Act specifically refers to contamination in the "water at Camp Lejeune that was supplied by, or on behalf of, the United States” and evidence related to vapor from groundwater into the air is irrelevant.

Breathing indoor air contaminants from vapor intrusion is a potential pathway of exposure to the same harmful chemicals found in the drinking water, which have been linked to serious health conditions like various cancers, birth defects, and neurological disorders, and although legal claims via the CLJA may not be able to use vapor intrusion as a basis for causation, the health effects from contaminated air remain a significant public health concern.

Read more: Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston