New WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps to speak at community event

Don Phipps is the new superintendent in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Courtesy Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Don Phipps was sworn in as the new superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools last week.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ new superintendent will be sharing his vision for the district at a community event on Tuesday afternoon.

The talk is called “A New Chapter For Our Schools.”

Superintendent Don Phipps will outline his plan to lead the district through its financial crisis and rebuild trust with the community.

WS/FCS has been grappling with a major deficit since the end of March. The district’s debt has come down from more than $40 million to about $11 million at last count.

Phipps, who was sworn into the leadership role just last week, is tasked with continuing to pay off the debt and rebuild the district’s finances.

His talk is part of a monthly discussion series focused on education called Faith in the City, hosted at Knollwood Baptist Church.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
