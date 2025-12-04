© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

GCS officials explain how they make school closure decisions amid winter weather

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published December 4, 2025 at 3:40 PM EST
GCS Assistant Superintendent of School Safety and Emergency Management Mike Richey
Courtesy Guilford County Schools
GCS Assistant Superintendent of School Safety and Emergency Management Mike Richey explained how the district makes school closure decisions amid winter weather concerns at a press conference on Dec. 4, 2025.

Guilford County Schools will be operating remotely Friday as the Triad braces for snowy weather.
District officials held a press conference Thursday to explain how they make decisions around these types of closures and delays.

The process of determining whether to cancel classes due to weather is a complex one.

GCS Assistant Superintendent of School Safety & Emergency Management Mike Richey says officials take into account forecasts from the National Weather Service, updates from city and county agencies, and conduct their own assessments of roads following weather events.

“Transportation supervisors who know our bus routes, know the problem areas … those areas that remain icy for days," Richey says. "They go out and drive all of the routes between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. to make sure they can be safely done. Because if they can't be safely done in their SUVs, we certainly don't want a bus on the road.”

After that, he says the full emergency management operations team meets to make a decision, and communicate it to parents. Richey encourages GCS families to sign up for the district’s calls and texts to ensure they get those messages.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz