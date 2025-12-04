Federal prosecutors seek to drop case against Charlotte man accused of assaulting CBP

A 24-year-old Charlotte man accused of assaulting U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents may no longer face charges.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss the case against Cristobal Maltos, who was charged last month with assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

CBP agents allege Maltos followed them during their Charlotte operation. Agents then pinned his car in with their vehicles on North Tryon Street. They claim he struck an agent with his side-view mirror. Maltos, however, said he was in shock and was trying to get away. Agents also said in an affidavit that they smashed his car window.

A judge has yet to sign off on the dismissal for it to take effect. Maltos had faced up to eight years in federal prison if convicted. He could still face charges in the future if prosecutors file a new case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office told WFAE it could not comment on specific prosecutions.