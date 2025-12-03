© 2025 Public Radio East
Washington County Sheriff retiring after 11 years

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:43 AM EST

Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes is retiring after 11 years. He will be stepping down at the beginning of next year.

He has spent nearly 45 years in state and local law enforcement, and said it’s time to step away and allow someone else to lead the department into the future.

“After almost 45 years of state and local law enforcement service, it is now time to step away and allow someone else to guide this fine office into the future. As such, I wholeheartedly recommend Chief Deputy Arlo Norman to finish out my term of office as Sheriff. I know of no one else more qualified than he is to lead this office.”

Annette Weston
