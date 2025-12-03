© 2025 Public Radio East
Portion of Jennette’s Pier will close on Monday for construction

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:30 AM EST
A portion of Jennette’s Pier will close on Monday for construction.

The west end of the pier, past the widening flare, will be closed until spring, so the rooftop observation platform on the research station can be replaced with a larger facility; additional equipment recording humidity, temperature, and barometric pressure will be added.

Once the platform is finished, officials said deck planks will be replaced with durable fiber-enforced polymer designed to withstand the coastal environment.

Although the pier is expected to stay open for recreational activities, there will be a brief time when visitors cannot access it during the off-season.

Renovations are expected to be finished in May.
