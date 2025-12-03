© 2025 Public Radio East
NC behavioral health practice to pay $1.9 million to settle Medicare fraud claims

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:28 AM EST
A civil suit filed by the Justice Department this week links exaggerated patient bills to tens of millions of dollars in overcharges by Medicare Advantage plans. A data analytics team facilitated the fraud, the lawsuit alleges.
North Carolina's largest behavioral health practice has agreed to pay $1.9 million to the United States to resolve allegations of submitting false Medicare claims for psychotherapy and related services.

U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said the settlement with Mindpath Care Centers honors a commitment to protect taxpayer money and to guard the integrity of vital health care programs.

An investigation began after a whistleblower alerted the government; between 2018 to 2020, prosecutors said Mindpath billed Medicare without providing documentation of separate and distinct psychotherapy treatments, failed to correct problems repeatedly raised by Mindpath employees, and demonstrated a pattern of reckless disregard or deliberate ignorance toward concerns about billing fraud … while being “primarily focused on generating income.”

The organization is headquartered in Raleigh, but also operates practices in Greenville and Cary.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
