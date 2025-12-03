NC behavioral health practice to pay $1.9 million to settle Medicare fraud claims

North Carolina's largest behavioral health practice has agreed to pay $1.9 million to the United States to resolve allegations of submitting false Medicare claims for psychotherapy and related services.

U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said the settlement with Mindpath Care Centers honors a commitment to protect taxpayer money and to guard the integrity of vital health care programs.

An investigation began after a whistleblower alerted the government; between 2018 to 2020, prosecutors said Mindpath billed Medicare without providing documentation of separate and distinct psychotherapy treatments, failed to correct problems repeatedly raised by Mindpath employees, and demonstrated a pattern of reckless disregard or deliberate ignorance toward concerns about billing fraud … while being “primarily focused on generating income.”

The organization is headquartered in Raleigh, but also operates practices in Greenville and Cary.