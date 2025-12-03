GSO to kick off yearlong celebration for 'Greensboro Six'

Greensboro will begin a yearlong celebration on Sunday for the men who spurred the integration of a city golf course.

Six individuals will hold a ceremonial tee shot at the Gillespie Golf Course to mark the 70th anniversary of the 'Greensboro Six.' The name refers to Dr. George Simkins Jr., Phillip Cook, Elijah Herring, Samual Murray, Joseph Sturdivant and Leon Wolfe, who attempted to integrate the space in 1955, but were arrested.

A judge later ruled they were unlawfully denied access to the course because of their race.

Family members of the 'Greensboro Six' will greet attendees and share more about their legacy. There will also be a special screening of a short film about the group and their mural that’s on-site.

The celebration begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Gillespie Golf Course.