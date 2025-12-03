Boil water advisory in place in Grifton

Customers in Grifton are adviser to boil any water used for eating or drinking after a water main break on Church and Charles Streets caused low water pressure.

Officials said people should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute, and let the water cool before using it.

Bottled water is also a safe alternative.

The notice will be lifted after the water is tested to ensure that no contamination occurred during the low-pressure period. That’s expected to happen sometime on Thursday.