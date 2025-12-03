A record-breaking year for job commitments in North Carolina

2025 was a record-setting year for job announcements in the Tar Heel State. Many of them were made in the Piedmont.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and state officials are celebrating more than 33,000 job commitments to the state to date this year. They cover a wide range of fields, including advanced manufacturing, biotech, and aerospace.

Nearly $23 billion has been invested across almost 50 counties. Randolph is among them. It’s the site of Toyota’s first battery plant in North America, slated to employ more than 5,000 workers. And in June, Jet Zero announced plans to manufacture its All-Wing Airplane on the grounds of the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Guilford County, creating more than 14,500 high-tech jobs.

This summer, CNBC rated North Carolina the number one state for business in the country for its strong workforce and economy. It’s captured the top spot three times in the last four years.

