NC congressman-physician's bill addresses abortion training in medical residency programs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 2, 2025 at 6:53 AM EST
A North Carolina physician and lawmaker recently introduced a bill that would prohibit residency programs from compelling medical residents to participate in abortion training and discriminating against individuals who do not complete the optional training.

Congressman Greg Murphy said the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, which accredits medical residency programs, requires medical residents with moral or religious objections be allowed to opt-out of abortion training, but the system exerts unethical pressure on residents by placing them at risk of being targeted for their beliefs if they do so.

The bill is also supported by Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, who said many went into medicine to protect life, not take it, and no one should have to choose between their conscience and their future in medicine.
