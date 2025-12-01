North Carolina voters will soon get their first look at who plans to run in the midterms.

Candidate filing for the 2026 elections opens Monday for the March primary and November general election.

Candidate filing is the legal process by which someone formally enters a race for public office, with those running submitting a notice of candidacy and paying a required filing fee -- which varies by office.

The filing period opens at noon Monday and closes at noon December 19.

The primary election is March 3, and the general election is November 3, 2026.