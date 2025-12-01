© 2025 Public Radio East
North Carolina voters will soon get their first look at who plans to run in the midterms

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 1, 2025 at 6:31 AM EST
A ballot-marking machine is seen at an early in-person voting site at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
North Carolina voters will soon get their first look at who plans to run in the midterms.

Candidate filing for the 2026 elections opens Monday for the March primary and November general election.

Candidate filing is the legal process by which someone formally enters a race for public office, with those running submitting a notice of candidacy and paying a required filing fee -- which varies by office.

The filing period opens at noon Monday and closes at noon December 19.

The primary election is March 3, and the general election is November 3, 2026.
Annette Weston
