Nonprofits receive half a million in state funds to winterize homes as cold comes to WNC

Three Western North Carolina nonprofits will receive more than half a million dollars to help prepare houses and campers damaged by Hurricane Helene for winter weather.

The money – $550,000 – will help Rebuild Haywood, the Western North Carolina Conference of United Methodist Churches and The Beacon Network with projects like installing insulation, wrapping windows, and repairing roofs on homes damaged by the storm.

The funds come from the N.C. General Assembly to support volunteer organizations active in repair and recovery efforts.

“As families continue to recover from Hurricane Helene, winter weather can bring additional hardships,” Gov. Josh Stein wrote in a press release. “Local organizations have gone above and beyond for their communities in the wake of the storm, completing crucial work like this quickly and efficiently. We’re proud to support these organizations as they work to keep families warm this winter."

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, hundreds of people sought temporary refuge in trailers and tents that lacked proper insulation or heat during especially cold winter months.

More than a year later, many are still living in temporary housing while working to repair their homes damaged in the storm, others are simply living in their damaged homes.

“Western North Carolina is already experiencing winter weather, and home winterization is an urgent need for so many residents impacted by Helene. However, winterization can be expensive, and many families are already struggling to make ends meet,” Matt Calabria, Director of the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina, wrote in a press release.

“We’re proud to present these grants to local organizations doing critical work to protect homes from severe winter weather. Together, we’ll continue to do everything we can to ensure impacted families have a warm and safe place to stay.”

Rebuild Haywood and the Western North Carolina Conference of United Methodist Churches will receive the bulk of the money. Rebuild Haywood is a non-profit "committed to long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts” according to their Facebook page.

Jared Dubin runs The Beacon Network , a nonprofit in Yancey County receiving $25,000 in grants specifically for making repairs and adding insulation to mobile homes. He said more than 80 people have requested services from the nonprofit.

Repairs and construction can cost anywhere from $800 to $1200, Dubin said. With the money from the state, Dubin estimates he can get about 25 campers ready for cold weather.

“ Those are kind of structures really aren't meant to be lived in in the winter time, so that's why we're taking this extra step,” he said.

Nonprofit organizations played an outsized role in hurricane recovery in Western North Carolina in the immediate aftermath of the storm, Calabria said. They have continued to do work alongside government officials. The benefit of nonprofits is their ability to work with fewer restrictions than governmental agencies, he said.

“Volunteer organizations not only are cost effective, and can pull from volunteers and philanthropic resources, but they also can move very nimbly,” Calabria said. The most important thing is not who does the work, but that it gets done and that we're serving people.”