After dropping felony charges, federal prosecutors file new ones against ICE protesters

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:35 PM EST
The North Carolina Department of Homeland Security
Google maps
The Department of Homeland Security

The felony case against a Charlotte woman accused of assaulting a federal officer outside Charlotte’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office was dismissed Monday, only for prosecutors to file a new set of misdemeanor charges Tuesday.

Heather Morrow, 44, was initially accused of grabbing a federal officer’s shoulders and jumping on his back during an arrest outside the southwest Charlotte ICE office earlier this month. The incident occurred during a protest against the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s operation.

That felony charge was dropped ahead of her scheduled preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

“I cried for joy. I really knew that the charges weren't going to stick, so it was just a big relief,” Morrow told WFAE on Tuesday morning.

However, federal prosecutors filed four misdemeanor charges Tuesday afternoon against Morrow and another protester, William Stanley.

The two are charged with obstructing the use of entrances on federal property, not complying with orders from officers and assaulting and impeding federal officers.

If they are convicted, Morrow and Stanley face a fine or up to a year in prison.

NCPRA
Julian Berger
Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
