Public hearings scheduled for Duke's carbon and resource plan

State regulators have scheduled public hearings for Duke Energy’s 2025 Carbon Plan.

The utility filed its resource plan in October. It requests permission to upgrade transmission, build new power plants and implement programs that meet the state’s future needs. Duke forecasts an unprecedented increase in energy demand, driven by a rising population, new manufacturing and incoming data centers.

The plan charts a course toward carbon neutrality in 2050 but calls for increased emissions for the next decade while extending coal plant operations through 2040.

Members of the public may speak at the public witness hearings. Here are the scheduled hearings:

Stakeholders will convene in Raleigh on June 9th for an expert witness hearing. You can watch that meeting on YouTube.

