More charges filed against man accused of felony animal abuse

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 24, 2025 at 7:44 AM EST
Craven County Sheriff's Office

More charges have been filed against a Craven County man already charged with felony animal cruelty.

Craven County Animal Protective Services was called to a home on John Street in New Bern for an animal welfare check on October 17th and found a severely injured dog—now named Mixtape -- who required immediate medical attention and was hospitalized.

Craven County Sheriff's Office

A search warrant was executed on October 30 and all of Nicholas Midgette’s dogs were removed; officials said he turned himself in on felony animal cruelty charges.

A court order prohibited Midgette from possessing any animals during the course of the case, and last week investigators discovered five other dogs in his possession.

Those animals were also seized and Midgette is now being held without bond.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
