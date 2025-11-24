More charges filed against man accused of felony animal abuse

More charges have been filed against a Craven County man already charged with felony animal cruelty.

Craven County Animal Protective Services was called to a home on John Street in New Bern for an animal welfare check on October 17th and found a severely injured dog—now named Mixtape -- who required immediate medical attention and was hospitalized.

Craven County Sheriff's Office

A search warrant was executed on October 30 and all of Nicholas Midgette’s dogs were removed; officials said he turned himself in on felony animal cruelty charges.

A court order prohibited Midgette from possessing any animals during the course of the case, and last week investigators discovered five other dogs in his possession.

Those animals were also seized and Midgette is now being held without bond.