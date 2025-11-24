Jacksonville man accused of setting house on fire, stealing fire vehicle from the scene

A Jacksonville man is accused of setting his house on fire and then stealing a fire vehicle from the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, the Jacksonville Fire Department went to a house fire on Nelson Drive, and determined that the owner, 31-year-old Anthony Biz, purposely started the fire and intended to burn the house down.

A battalion command vehicle belonging to the City of Jacksonville was taken from the scene and was later recovered in Pender County.

Biz is charged with fraudulently burning a dwelling, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and unauthorized burning. He’s being held without bond.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.