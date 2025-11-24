© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Jacksonville man accused of setting house on fire, stealing fire vehicle from the scene

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 24, 2025 at 7:39 AM EST
Onslow County Sheriff's Office

A Jacksonville man is accused of setting his house on fire and then stealing a fire vehicle from the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, the Jacksonville Fire Department went to a house fire on Nelson Drive, and determined that the owner, 31-year-old Anthony Biz, purposely started the fire and intended to burn the house down.

A battalion command vehicle belonging to the City of Jacksonville was taken from the scene and was later recovered in Pender County.

Biz is charged with fraudulently burning a dwelling, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and unauthorized burning. He’s being held without bond.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston