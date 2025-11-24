© 2025 Public Radio East
Forklift maker announces more global layoffs; Greenville location impacted

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 24, 2025 at 7:05 AM EST
Hyster-Yale

Hyster-Yale is laying off part of its workforce, and the job cuts will impact eastern North Carolina.

The company will reduce its global workforce by 575 employees, including layoffs of more than 100 employees in Pitt County.

Corporate leaders said the reductions will better position it to return to profitability when sales volumes recover, which is expected to happen by the middle of next year.

A year ago, the company announced a reduction of 97 employees at the Pitt County location, and those cuts were made in January.

Hyster-Yale makes lift trucks, including forklifts and container handling equipment, at its ENC facility.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family.
