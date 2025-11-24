Forklift maker announces more global layoffs; Greenville location impacted

Hyster-Yale is laying off part of its workforce, and the job cuts will impact eastern North Carolina.

The company will reduce its global workforce by 575 employees, including layoffs of more than 100 employees in Pitt County.

Corporate leaders said the reductions will better position it to return to profitability when sales volumes recover, which is expected to happen by the middle of next year.

A year ago, the company announced a reduction of 97 employees at the Pitt County location, and those cuts were made in January.

Hyster-Yale makes lift trucks, including forklifts and container handling equipment, at its ENC facility.