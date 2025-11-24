Food pantry ordered to leave building by December 1

An eastern North Carolina food pantry has been ordered to vacate the premises it currently occupies in Plymouth amid a lease disagreement with the town.

The Plymouth Food Pantry has been told to leave by the end of the business day on December 1, after the town council voted earlier this month to order the organization to leave because there is no lease in place.

A letter send to the food bank also said that any items remaining on the property after December 1 will be “disposed of by the town in its discretion.”

Between 80 and 100 families rely on the food pantry each week.

