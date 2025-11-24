© 2025 Public Radio East
Food pantry ordered to leave building by December 1

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
The Geisinger Fresh Food Pharmacy is stocked with healthy pantry staples, like oatmeal and peanut butter, as well as fresh produce.
File: Food pantry stocked with healthy pantry staples, like oatmeal and peanut butter, as well as fresh produce.

An eastern North Carolina food pantry has been ordered to vacate the premises it currently occupies in Plymouth amid a lease disagreement with the town.

The Plymouth Food Pantry has been told to leave by the end of the business day on December 1, after the town council voted earlier this month to order the organization to leave because there is no lease in place.

A letter send to the food bank also said that any items remaining on the property after December 1 will be “disposed of by the town in its discretion.”

Between 80 and 100 families rely on the food pantry each week.
Annette Weston
