Deadline approaches to buy a wreath for a veteran’s grave as part of the ‘Wreaths Across America’

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 24, 2025 at 7:23 AM EST
Wreaths Across America
(Photo: Wreaths Across America)
Wreaths Across America

There is just under a week left to buy a wreath for a veteran’s grave as part of the ‘Wreaths Across America’ remembrance.

There will be ceremonies at Onslow Memorial Park and the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, and they need about 8,500 wreaths to honor each veteran’s grave at both cemeteries. Officials said right now they have a little over half of their goal.

The ceremonies will be on December 13th; the deadline to purchase a wreath is on Nov. 30th.

Wreaths can be purchased HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family
