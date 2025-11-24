Deadline approaches to buy a wreath for a veteran’s grave as part of the ‘Wreaths Across America’

There is just under a week left to buy a wreath for a veteran’s grave as part of the ‘Wreaths Across America’ remembrance.

There will be ceremonies at Onslow Memorial Park and the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, and they need about 8,500 wreaths to honor each veteran’s grave at both cemeteries. Officials said right now they have a little over half of their goal.

The ceremonies will be on December 13th; the deadline to purchase a wreath is on Nov. 30th.

Wreaths can be purchased HERE.