Walkertown recount confirms one-vote town council victory

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published November 21, 2025 at 11:50 AM EST
Voting sign in front of polling place
Chuck Burton
/
AP
A sign directing voters in front of a polling place

A vote recount in the Walkertown council race has confirmed that Republican Anita Moody beat incumbent Vernon Brown by just a single vote.

The final tally remains 198 to 197 after Brown requested a recount in the four-way contest for two seats. Democratic incumbent Peggy Leight was the top vote-getter overall, with 212.

Forsyth County Elections Director Tim Tsuiji says the totals matched the official results from the earlier canvass.

State law allows candidates to seek a recount in local races when the margin is within one percent of the total votes cast.
